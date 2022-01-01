Go
The Market Local Comfort Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

13534 Preston Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Challah
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
Market Egg & Cheese$11.00
Market bagel or croissant, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with homestyle potatoes
Market Mac 'N' Cheese$16.00
Pasta shells, market alfredo cream sauce, three cheese house blends, herb breadcrumbs and side salad w/ red wine vinaigrette dressing
Market Burrito$14.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bell peppers, jalapeno, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla served with fire roasted salsa, guacamole and homestyle potatoes
Tuna Sammie$15.00
Market Bread with white albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and purple onion. *turn it into a melt +$2 or *remix to a wrap +$2
Salmon Sammie$18.00
Market bread with seared fillet of salmon, lettuce, tomato and purple onion * turn it into a melt +$2 *remix to a wrap +$2
Market AM$13.00
Market bagel with herb pesto, sweet onion marmalade, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and sriracha mayo served with homestyle potatoes.
Market Cauliflower Salad$18.00
Savory Challah
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
Grilled Cheese$13.00
Market Bread, Gouda Cheese, mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese. *add Pesto +$2
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

13534 Preston Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

