Go
Toast

The Market Place

"Not Just a Sandwich" but an experience! Come find out why!

246 Olmsted Blvd,Ste C

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

246 Olmsted Blvd,Ste C

Pinehurst NC

Sunday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Agora

No reviews yet

Come as you are and enjoy! We are a family-friendly Bakery and Cafe. If you want fresh baked bread, a delicious cup of coffee, or a meal, then stop by Agora and say hello!

THE VILLAGER DELI RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Great food where the locals eat!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Felipe's Wey

No reviews yet

So Fast, So Hot, So Good...
A whole new experience, style and atmosphere with everything you loved from San Felipe Mexican Restaurant and more...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston