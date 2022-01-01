Go
Toast

The Marq

The Marq offers an ever-evolving, globally inspired menu of seasonal fare.
We provide our guests a delicious, upscale, & easily approachable experience.
Paired with our hand-crafted cocktails & dynamic wine list, we've got everything you deserve.

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 W ADAMS ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)

Popular Items

Marq Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
house made chocolate chip cookie
Fries$6.00
idaho potatoes (peanut oil), marq aioli, ketchup
Marq Burger$16.00
two house ground beef patties, marq aioli, american cheese, house-made pickles & pickled onions, brioche bun, fries
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
turkey breast, bacon, smoked gouda, apple and cranberry slaw, romaine, aioli, ciabatta bread, fries
Waldorf Salad$13.00
romaine, apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese, bacon, ranch
*VEGETARIAN WITHOUT BACON
Slider$5.00
Choice of Marq Burger, Falafel, Fried Chicken or BBQ pork
*ONE SLIDER PER ORDER*
Intern$16.00
shaved sirloin, chimichurri, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese, tuscan steak roll, fries
Southwest Salad$13.00
romaine, roasted corn, black beans, seasoned tortilla strips, three cheese blend (smoked gouda, swiss, and cheddar) radish, red onion, cilantro, southwest dressing, lime wedge
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
thigh meat, sweet & spicy glaze, shredded lettuce & cabbage, house-made pickles, herb ranch, brioche bun, fries
*Can we just appreciate that glaze drip?!
Commuter Breakfast Croissant$8.00
egg, american cheese and bacon on a buttery croissant
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

60 W ADAMS ST

CHICAGO IL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoque BBQ - Revival

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brando's Speakeasy

No reviews yet

We are Chicago’s staple for karaoke & cocktails. Whether it’s our karaoke bar or our adjacent cocktail lounge, we have everything you’re looking for during a night out in Chicago.

Teatro ZinZanni

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urbanspace

No reviews yet

From the team behind Gold Coast favorite, Sparrow, arrives The Peregrine Club. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of a grand Milan train terminal, The Peregrine Club will welcome visitors with a cocktail focused menu as they explore the Urban Space Food Hall. Come for an aperitivo happy hour and stay for Italian inspired drinks and a Euro-centric wine list.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston