Go
Toast

The Mason Jar Lager Co

Come in and enjoy!

341 E BROAD st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sixtels
Mixed Case$32.00
Mix and match to make the case of your choice.
See full menu

Location

341 E BROAD st

FuquayVarina NC

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mason Jar Tavern

No reviews yet

Whether you find yourself at our table after a hard day at work, a more than usually difficult day with the kids, or simply looking for a place to grab a bite, we hope you find our restaurant welcoming and exciting. We hope you will come to know that at TMJT, “… Your jar is always full.” We hope the brewery taproom and our beer will be an extension of that experience. Whether you enjoy Mason Jar Lager Co beer at your home with friends, your favorite local bar, or at a social event, we hope you experience “a taste of southern hospitality.”

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

Wingin It Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston