The Mason Jar image
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Mason Jar

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

490 Reviews

$$

241 N Liberty St.

Lowell, IN 46356

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Basket$12.00
3 hand breaded tenders, fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of Fries, Chips or Tots and Coleslaw or Potato Salad!
The Mason Jar Burger$15.00
Our 1/2 lb prime burger, topped with Caramel Goat Cheese, Bacon Jam and Garlic Mayo, served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!
Omelette$10.00
Our 3 Egg Omelette with Cheddar cheese, served with Choice of Potato and Toast or Biscuit! Customize it by adding your favorite meats and veggies!
Tater Tots$4.00
Chicken Salad$13.00
Flame Thrower$14.00
Our 1/2 lb Prime Burger, topped with Cayenne Bacon, Fried Jalapenos, White Cheddar and Garlic Mayo. Served with Choice of Fries, Chips or Tots
BYOB$12.00
Choose your Patty, Choose your Cheese, Choose your Sauce and Choose all your favorite toppings, then pick to pair your personalized burger with Fries, Chips or Tots!
Tenderloin Sandwich$12.00
Our Original Pork Tenderloin, served on a Brioche Bun. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and Mayo! Served with Fries, Chips or Tots!
French Fries$3.00
Bavarian Pretzels$12.00
This Giant Pretzel is buttered and salted and served with White Queso Sauce!
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

241 N Liberty St., Lowell IN 46356

