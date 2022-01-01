Go
Toast
  • /
  • Detroit
  • /
  • The Masonic Temple Detroit

The Masonic Temple Detroit

Come in and enjoy!

500 Temple St

No reviews yet

Location

500 Temple St

Detroit MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Detroit Shipping Company

No reviews yet

Urban-chic hub made of shipping containers featuring a food court, bars, an art gallery & a stage.

Fourteen East

No reviews yet

Contemporary cafe and gallery.

PAO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Designated Curbside parking in front of the restaurant.

Frita Batidos - Detroit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston