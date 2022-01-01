Go
Toast

Fast Fashion

Ordering portal for Fast Fashion Brewing. All pickups will be at The Masonry Fremont. 730 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103. Orders can be picked up during standard restaurant hours. Please bring valid ID. Thanks!

730 N 34th st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fast Fashion Real Talk - 4pack$22.00
"Real Talk" DDH IPA
Hopped with Freestyle Motueka, Freestyle Waimea, and Idaho 7 on a base of Weyermann Pils, flaked oats, flaked wheat, and golden naked oats.
6.6% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Second Generation - 4pack$22.00
"Second Generation" IPA
Mosaic and Citra Lupomax. Notes citrus, pine, mango, and mixed berry.
6.7% alc. vol.
See full menu

Location

730 N 34th st

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lunar Foods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Masonry

No reviews yet

Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

galaxyrune.com/order

No reviews yet

Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.

Dreamland Bar & Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston