Go
Toast

The Masonry

Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

PIZZA

20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1082 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan.
Margherita Pizza$20.00
mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Focaccia$3.00
house made focaccia. Includes oil and vinegar.
Sausage Pizza$22.00
Sausage, garlic, shallot, fontina, oregano, tomato sauce.
Pickled Vegetables$4.00
House pickled veggies!
Margherita Pizza$20.00
Fresh mozz, basil, garlic, tomato sauce.
Al Diavolo Pizza$23.00
Tomato sauce, soppressata, red & green jalepeños, fresh mozzarella, house-made hot honey, grana
Monkish So Long...And Thanks For All The Meatballs$17.00
For Pickup Between 5pm and 7pm Saturday, March 21st. Limit 2. Orders of more than 2 will be cancelled and refunded.
Meatballs$15.00
So tender...a little spicy.
Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Marinated crimini, taleggio, garlic, lemon juice, thyme, olive oil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Traveling Goat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Sitting Room

No reviews yet

Kitchen Hours Tues-Thurs 4–9pm, Fri-Sat 4-10pm.
Orders with cocktails (not beer and wine) must include a food item, per state guidelines.

Betty Restaurant

No reviews yet

Betty has been a Queen Anne neighborhood go-to spot staple for over ten years. Our menu is seasonally-driven with an emphasis on highlighting farm fresh, local ingredients. Betty's atmosphere is warm and inclusive, our staff loves to make every guest feel as though they are always amongst friends. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Laredos Grill

No reviews yet

Seattle's Finest Tex Mex!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston