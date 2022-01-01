Go
The Matador

Come to The Matador in Ballard, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5410 Ballard Ave NW • $$

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)

Popular Items

Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Bag of Chips$1.50
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Matador Guacamole$8.50
House made guacamole, house made salsa, tomatillo Salsa, pico de gallo, queso fresca & cilantro garnish (gf/veg)
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

5410 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Sabine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Please remember to pick up your coffee and non-alcoholic beverages at the counter after ordering!

Crackle Mi - Ballard

No reviews yet

Authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

Sawyer

No reviews yet

Sawyer’s menu is inspired by food that people crave, with a focus on technique, whimsy, and comfort. Ballard was a prominent hub of early Seattle’s lumber industry and the name “Sawyer” alludes to the building’s history as a sawmill. It conveys an approachable and homey style evident in our food and service.

Hattie's Hat

No reviews yet

Longtime local cafe offers 3 meals a day plus drinks & live events in funky down-home digs.
Thursday 3pm - 10pm
Friday 12pm - 10pm
Saturday 9am - 10pm
Sunday 9am - 6pm
Menu Preview @ www.hatties-hat.com

