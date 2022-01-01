Go
The Matador

Come to The Matador in SE Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2424 E Burnside • $$

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Bag of Chips$1.50
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Matador Guacamole$8.50
House made guacamole, house made salsa, tomatillo Salsa, pico de gallo, queso fresca & cilantro garnish (gf/veg)
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2424 E Burnside

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:30 am
