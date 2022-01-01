The Matador
Come to The Matador on North Williams in Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
4111 North Williams Avenue
Location
4111 North Williams Avenue
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Life of Pie
The pride of Life of Pie and the source of our amazing pizzas is our 6,900 pound wood fired pizza oven, hand-made by the legendary Stefano Ferrara in Napoli, Italy.
Shine Distillery & Grill
Pacific Northwest affordable pub fare inspired by the hand crafted spirits we produce in-house.
Crisp Salads
Crisp is open for safe, contact-free pickup & delivery! Get the best salads & scratch made soups in Portland. With options for every kind of diet you can feel good when you lettuce feed you!
Ding Tea
Come in and enjoy!