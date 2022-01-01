Go
Come to The Matador in Redmond, WA for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Matador Guacamole$8.50
House made guacamole, house made salsa, tomatillo Salsa, pico de gallo, queso fresca & cilantro garnish (gf/veg)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Bag of Chips$1.50
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

7824 NE Leary Way

Redmond WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
