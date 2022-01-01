The Matador
Come in The Matador downtown Tacoma, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and +130 varieties of tequila!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
721 Pacific Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
721 Pacific Ave
Tacoma WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Puget Sound Pizza
Tacoma's Best Pizza & Karaoke Joint!
Pick-up & Delivery Only
Hob Nob - Tacoma
Where breakfast is served all day...
...and Bloody Mary is a food group.
Rhein Haus & Wally's
Don't miss our famous giant pretzel! Get a growler or beer or sealed cocktail to go too.
Bar Rosa - Tacoma
Bar and Pizza