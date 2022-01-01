The Matador
Come to The Matador in West Seattle, WA for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
4546 California Ave SW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4546 California Ave SW
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Lodge Sports Grille
Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!
MOTO
Detroit Roman style pizza done like the pros. , made with lots of love n passion!
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Come in and enjoy!
Coastline Burgers
Serving take-out & delivery through contact-free online ordering or self-service Kiosk! Stay Healthy!