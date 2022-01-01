Go
The Matador

Come to The Matador in West Seattle, WA for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4546 California Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)

Popular Items

Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Matador Guacamole$8.50
House made guacamole, house made salsa, chicharrones, pico de gallo, queso fresca & cilantro garnish
Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos$11.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)
Romaine Salad$7.50
Crisp romaine lettuce dressed with a hearty and balanced cilantro pepita dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and toasted pepitas. Served
with a lime wedge GF/VEG
To Go House Sour Qt$15.00
One quart of our famous house sour mix for you to take home. Mix with your favorite tequila and orange liqueur with ice. Makes about 15 margaritas.
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Queso Con Chorizo$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
Black Bean Dip$8.50
House made spicy black bean queso dip, topped with garlic crema, tomatillo salsa and green onions (gf/veg)
Bag of Chips$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

4546 California Ave SW

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
