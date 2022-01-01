Go
Toast

The Mazo Grind

Coffee, food, n fun!

603 W Commercial St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte
Meat It Is$13.00
Homemade crust, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and homemade pizza sauce.
Muffins$3.50
Flavors change daily call for flavors of the day.
Coffee$2.50
Iced Dirty Chai$5.00
White Mocha
Bfast Sammie BYO$4.00
Pizza BYO$9.50
Everything but the kitchen sink$15.00
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, black olive, green olive, onion
Crepes$3.50
See full menu

Location

603 W Commercial St

Mazomanie WI

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rookies Food & Spirits

No reviews yet

Takeout & Delivery available!

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mixing Bowl Bakery

No reviews yet

Curtis, Vickie & Family aim to satisfy your baked goods desires by making all our items from scratch. We never use any pre-made batters, doughs, or fillings. We try to use as many non-GMO and organic products as possible. We want you to have a great experience from the drive thru to our lobby, to your table. Come enjoy a coffee, espresso, muffin, cinnamon roll, pie, cheesecake and stay for the atmosphere. Don't forget to check out our wonderful grocery selection!

Dotty's bar and bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston