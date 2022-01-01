Mclure Bar & Grill
1200 Market St
Location
1200 Market St
Wheeling WV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Elle & Jack's
Lunch, Supper, Cocktails
Sarah's on Main
Sarah's on Main is a unique Bakery & Cafe located in the downtown Wheeling, West Virginia. We offer croissants, breakfast sandwiches, almost famous Salty Bread, quiche, cookies, coffee & espresso drinks too. We change our lunch menu daily and you can see what we're cooking up for each day on our facebook and instagram feeds.
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer
100% Fresh Never Frozen.
We take Prime NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket and ground it fresh into the best Burgher you have ever eaten!
Christopher's
Come in and enjoy!