Go
The Meadows image
American
Chinese

The Meadows

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

140 Reviews

$$

2102 Yankee Rd

Middletown, OH 45044

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2102 Yankee Rd, Middletown OH 45044

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Combs BBQ Central

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill

No reviews yet

Down to Earth BBQ. Nothing fancy, just a small family owned business doing what we love to do.

Mockingbirds Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Jug

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Meadows

orange star4.5 • 140 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston