The Meatball Cafe

A cozy Italian restaurant in South Padre Island that will bring you Made in House and from scratch dishes and a great atmosphere!

2412 PADRE BLVD

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$7.00
fresh sliced from our freshly baked bread, brushed and fresh chopped garlic and butter, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with side of marinara.
Homemade Tiramisu$10.00
Homemade Italian Dessert with Coffee and Coffee Liqueur.
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Creamy Alfredo sauce made fresh from scratch with our garlicky Parmesan buttery flavor over silky fettuccine.
1 EXTRA BREAD$2.00
Spaghetti & Meatball$18.00
Our house specialty spaghetti tossed in our house made marinara and topped with two made from scratch meatballs.
CLASSIC CAESAR$10.00
Romaine hearts, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and crispy croutons tossed in a house made classic Caesar dressing. (With or Without Anchovies)
make your own 18"$22.00
up to 3 toppings
make your own 12"$15.00
up to 3 toppings
18" Pepperoni$22.00
18" Meatlovers$22.00
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Mozzarella.
2412 PADRE BLVD

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
