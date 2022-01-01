The Meatery
Butcher Shop & Marketplace
1534 Fremont Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1534 Fremont Avenue
Seaside CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Other Brother Beer Co.
Other Brother Beer Co brews and serves high-quality, delicious beers.
The Butter House
"Everyone loves butter!"
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Paluca Trattoria
Your host & chef, Sal Tedesco, was born in Sicily and grew up in Monterey as the son of a Sicilian fisherman. Quaint atmosphere with coastal chic-inspired decor, Paluca Trattoria is the perfect seaside getaway!