The Meatery

Butcher Shop & Marketplace

1534 Fremont Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PORK BELLY BÁNH MI$14.00
Pate, Pickled Veg, Kimchi Mayo & Salted Jalapeños
Fried Chicken Friday Meal$55.00
Pickle Brined-Double Crispy Fried Chicken
Smashed New Potatoes
Andouille Sausage Gravy
Fried Corn
Pork & Greens
Corn Bread & Honey Whipped Lardo
$55.00 Serves Two
18 HOUR SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH$14.00
Coca Cola BBQ, Pickled Onions & Hot Pickles
Carrot Cake - slice$6.00
Meatery Mac + Cheese 1/2 lbs$4.25
MEATERY BURGER$12.00
Pickles, Onions, Aioli, Mustard & Cheese
Wedge Fries$6.00
Potato & Olive Salad$4.50
CALI CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH$15.00
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Chopped Pickle Mayo, Red Cabbage Slaw
Location

1534 Fremont Avenue

Seaside CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

