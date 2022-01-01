The Meatin’ Place
Nice to meat ya!
252 N. Main Street
Location
252 N. Main Street
Decatur AR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Caswell & Co. Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
28 Springs
Beautiful Food. Remarkable Bar.
So Chill Eat
GET HUNGRY! Happy to serve the best of Asian inspired dishes in a so chill vibe in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Pieology 8107
Come in and enjoy!