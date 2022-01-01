Go
The Medicine Show image

The Medicine Show

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

600 East Baseline Rd

Evansville, IN 47725

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

600 East Baseline Rd, Evansville IN 47725

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roca Bar North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wolf's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy The Best BBQ in the Tri-State. We have been in serving the Tri-State for over 90 years. See why we are still around.

The Medicine Show

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston