The Meltdown LLC

Barr Hill

No reviews yet

Maker of Barr Hill Gin, America's most awarded gin, offering a full cocktail bar, tastings, and shopping.

Imagine a place where farmland meets forest, and people live by the land. Where deep woodland aromas mingle with wildflowers in sunlit fields. Where the time is measured by the ebb and flow of frigid winters, muddy springs, balmy summers, and colorful autumns. This is our inspiration, and the heart of our mindful approach to distilling. The land spurs our creativity and serves as a guide on our quest to produce flawless Landcrafted spirits and cocktails. Welcome to Barr Hill. Come in & Enjoy!

