The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
FONDUE
2295 College Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2295 College Ave
Appleton WI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Come in and enjoy our scratch made menu!
Cinder's Charcoal Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Sangria's Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!