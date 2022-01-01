Go
Toast

The Melting Pot

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

SEAFOOD • FONDUE

13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350 • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)

Popular Items

Pure Chocolate^$9.95
Chorizo Premium$5.99
The Original SM$18.00
The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request.
GF
(289 cal per serving)
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Freshly Picked Margarita for 2$30.00
Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2
Sprite$2.95
(121 cal)
Cheese for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Fiesta SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño
Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer
(332 cal per serving)
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ebisu

No reviews yet

Ebisu serves traditional Japanese fare with modern influences, featuring high-grade sashimi and wagyu beef, nigiri and sashimi. Traditional sushi rolls will also be available on the menu. Come join us at our bar for sake, Japanese whiskey and draught beer.

East Side Pies

No reviews yet

COVID-19 UPDATE. We are taking steps to insure the health and safety of our staff and customers during this difficult time. Our drivers will call when they arrive and drop orders off at a designated drop point to avoid contact for their health and your own. Stay safe and healthy!

Louis Signature Pastries

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cabo Bob's Burritos

No reviews yet

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston