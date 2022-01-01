The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
FONDUE
5455 N Federal Highway • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5455 N Federal Highway
Boca Raton FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
D'Best Sandwich Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Treehouse 46
Come in and enjoy!
HOW YA DOUGH'N?
Have the Day you Have!
Souvlaki Time
OPA! EAT GREEK