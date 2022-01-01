The Melting Pot

Fork Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fork opened in 2011 in the heart of Downtown Boise. Over the last decade, we are humbled by the support of our community and honored to prepare food and libations for you and your family. It all starts with the food, of course. That’s why we’ve developed our “Loyal to Local” pledge, a commitment that has us sourcing many of our key ingredients from local Boise and Northwest farmers, ranchers, bakers, distillers, brewers, producers and cheese makers. The result is a menu that is as surprising as it is familiar. Perfect for this unprecedented time where we must stay home with our loved ones. So, check out our wine, beer and cocktail list, let us cook just for you or pick up one of our Family Meals to be enjoyed by the entire clan. We are grateful for your support.

