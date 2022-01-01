The Melting Pot

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…

Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!

