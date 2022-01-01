Go
zzzThe Melting Pot

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

30 E Pikes Peak Ave

Popular Items

Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
Caramel Toffee Crunch SM$24.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and crunchy Heath Bar® pieces. GF
(387 cal per serving)
3 Course Girls Night In for 4$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
Charcuterie Board$12.00
Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.
Chorizo Premium$5.99
Wisconsin Cheddar^$9.95
Sunshine Sangria for 2$30.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, Luccio Sparkling Moscato, Muddled Strawberries, Orange and Lemon Juice for 2
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
Rosemary Fries$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
Cherry Coke$4.00
(130 cal)
30 E Pikes Peak Ave

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
