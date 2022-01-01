Go
The Melting Pot

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

FONDUE

14 Grove St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1805 reviews)

Popular Items

Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
Wisconsin Trio SM$18.00
robust, aromatic
Featured Cheeses: Butterkäse, Fontina, Gorgonzola
Melted with: White wine, sherry, shallots, scallions
Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
Fiesta SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño
Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer
(332 cal per serving)
Caramel Toffee Crunch SM$24.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and crunchy Heath Bar® pieces. GF
(387 cal per serving)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14 Grove St

Darien CT

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

