The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
FONDUE
3610 Satellite Blvd • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3610 Satellite Blvd
Duluth GA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Poker Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Choong Man Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Slutty Vegan - Gwinnett
Come in and enjoy!