The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

202 NC-54 • $$$

Avg 4.4 (917 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
The Original SM$18.00
The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request.
GF
(289 cal per serving)
Classic Alpine^$10.45
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Chocolate for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Water
Retail Tea Light Fondue Pot
A unique fondue pot for keeping your cheese and chocolate warm with a candle.
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

202 NC-54

Durham NC

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
