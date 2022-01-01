Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

SALADS • FONDUE

2377 Broad Hollow Road • $$$

Avg 4.2 (1512 reviews)

Popular Items

Bourbon Bacon Cheddar SM
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Bacon, Dry Mustard, Garlic, Worcestershire, Bourbon
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
Cheese for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
Sweet Additions$4.00
Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake
(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)
Sunshine Sangria for 2$30.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, Luccio Sparkling Moscato, Muddled Strawberries, Orange and Lemon Juice for 2
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Strawberry Pecan$5.95
Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(222 cal)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2377 Broad Hollow Road

Farmingdale NY

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

