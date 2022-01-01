The Melting Pot
Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home.
Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Beer, wine, spirit-free specialties, and canned seltzers/cocktails available also!
FONDUE • STEAKS
2090 Celebration Dr NE • $$$
Location
2090 Celebration Dr NE
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
