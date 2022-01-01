The Melting Pot

Go
Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home.
Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Beer, wine, spirit-free specialties, and canned seltzers/cocktails available also!

FONDUE • STEAKS

2090 Celebration Dr NE • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1619 reviews)

Popular Items

Charcuterie Board$12.00
Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
Sweet Additions$4.00
Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake
(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)
The Original SM$18.00
The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request.
GF
(289 cal per serving)
Fiesta SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño
Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer
(332 cal per serving)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

2090 Celebration Dr NE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

