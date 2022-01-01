Go
Toast

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

3350 Paxton Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)

Popular Items

Freshly Picked Margarita for 2$30.00
Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2
Sprite$2.95
(121 cal)
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Rosemary Fries$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
Shirley Temple$2.95
Chocolate S'mores SM$18.00
The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker.
GF: without graham cracker bits
Pure Chocolate^$9.95
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4$80.00
Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

3350 Paxton Street

Harrisburg PA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Feed Your Soul

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quechua's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fratelli's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

XL Live

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston