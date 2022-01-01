Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

450 Ward Parkway

Popular Items

Fiesta SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño
Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer
(332 cal per serving)
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
Whiskey Business$8.95
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
Water
Sweet Additions$4.00
Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake
(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Location

450 Ward Parkway

Kansas City MO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
