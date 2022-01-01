The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
FONDUE
111 N Central St. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 N Central St.
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
A Dopo Sourdough Pizza
Sourdough pizzeria in downtown Knoxville. We have wood-fired, Neapolitan style pies for dine in guests and longer baked, NY style pies for our TOGOPO menu. We also serve small batch gelato made in house along with a small selection of appetizers and salads. Italian wines by the bottle and on tap.
OliBea
Come in and enjoy!
Crafty Bastard
Come in and enjoy!
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
Sushi Bar