The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
FONDUE
2707 West Main Street • $$$
Location
2707 West Main Street
Littleton CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
