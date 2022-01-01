Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

2707 West Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2898 reviews)

Popular Items

Sunshine Sangria for 2$30.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, Luccio Sparkling Moscato, Muddled Strawberries, Orange and Lemon Juice for 2
Chorizo Premium$5.99
Pure Chocolate^$9.95
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
Freshly Picked Margarita for 2$30.00
Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2
Chocolate S'mores SM$18.00
The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker.
GF: without graham cracker bits
Quattro Formaggio SM$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF
(374 cal per serving)
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

2707 West Main Street

Littleton CO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

