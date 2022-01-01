Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Popular Items

Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Shirley Temple$2.95
Strawberry Pecan$5.95
Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(222 cal)
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
Caramel Toffee Crunch SM$24.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and crunchy Heath Bar® pieces. GF
(387 cal per serving)
Cherry Coke$4.00
(130 cal)
Wisconsin Cheddar^$9.95
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM

Location

732 Main Street

Louisville CO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
