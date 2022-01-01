Go
The Melting Pot

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FONDUE

2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1216 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy

Louisville KY

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
