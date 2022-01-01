Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

6816 Odana Road • $$$

Avg 4.2 (480 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Sunshine Sangria for 2$30.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, Luccio Sparkling Moscato, Muddled Strawberries, Orange and Lemon Juice for 2
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Cheese for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
Whiskey Business$8.95
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
Bourbon Bacon Cheddar SM
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Bacon, Dry Mustard, Garlic, Worcestershire, Bourbon
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6816 Odana Road

Madison WI

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Authentically smoked barbecue and freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. Welcome Y'all!

Sa-Bai Thong

No reviews yet

Voted Best of Madison since 1997! Take out and delivery available. Many vegetarian/ vegan options – no fish or oyster sauce and gluten free options. We are a locally owned and operated for more than 20 years.
- Daily Specials
- Dine In or Carry Out
- Delivery after 4:30 p.m. (limited areas, some fee may be added, please order in advance for lunch)

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0326

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

