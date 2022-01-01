The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
FONDUE
584 Rt 38 East • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
584 Rt 38 East
Maple Shade NJ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunnybrook Swim Club
Come in and enjoy!
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
Come in and enjoy!
Versi Vino
Order wine online for curbside (or inside) pick-up.
Naan - Indian Bistro
welcome to naan indian bistro, a fine dining byob indian restaurant in moorestown mall, new jersey. our food pays tribute to ancient cuisine and culinary styles of india with a craft menu that utilizes fresh and quality ingredients, spices that have immense medicinal and healing benefits, and combines it with modern dining aspects, careful attention to detail, and bold flavors to bring you a holistic approach towards indian cuisine and fine dining. we welcome our guests to experience indian hospitality along with our indulgent cuisine, in line with the saying, “athithi devo bhava” [guests are equivalent to god]. come, catch a glimpse of india at naan indian bistro!