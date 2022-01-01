Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

80 S 9th St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (3576 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Sweet Additions$4.00
Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake
(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)
Sprite$2.95
(121 cal)
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Freshly Picked Margarita for 2$30.00
Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2
Whiskey Business$8.95
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

80 S 9th St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

Hell's Kitchen is a fiercely independent, employee-owned, award-winning restaurant located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. Our cheeky underground lair features locally sourced and uniquely inspired American-style cooking plus a vibrant bar with local craft beers, affordable wines, and imaginative cocktails.

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

Come in and enjoy!

Monello/Constantine

Come in and enjoy A modern expression of contemporary Italion fare

Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party

Blue Door Pub food via 3rd party delivery.

