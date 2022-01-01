Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

166 2nd Ave N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Water
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Strawberry Pecan$5.95
Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(222 cal)
Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
Cheese for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2$50.00
Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Location

166 2nd Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
