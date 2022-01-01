Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

11811 US Highway 1

Popular Items

Cheese for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Chorizo Premium$5.99
Wisconsin Cheddar^$9.95
Strawberry Pecan$5.95
Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(222 cal)
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Sunshine Sangria for 2$30.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, Luccio Sparkling Moscato, Muddled Strawberries, Orange and Lemon Juice for 2
Pure Chocolate^$9.95
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
Sprite$2.95
(121 cal)
Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4$80.00
Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Location

11811 US Highway 1

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

