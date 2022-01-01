The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
11811 US Highway 1
Popular Items
Location
11811 US Highway 1
Palm Beach Gardens FL
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barcello
Come in and enjoy!
Divino Ristorante Italiano
Taste of Italy
The Poke Company
The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!
Limoncello Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!