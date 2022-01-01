Go
The Melting Pot

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

FONDUE

418 E Gregory St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1220 reviews)

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheddar^$9.95
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Quattro Formaggio^$9.95
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

418 E Gregory St

Pensacola FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
