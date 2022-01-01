Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

19850 West Bluemound Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caramel Toffee Crunch SM$24.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and crunchy Heath Bar® pieces. GF
(387 cal per serving)
Sunshine Sangria for 2$30.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, Luccio Sparkling Moscato, Muddled Strawberries, Orange and Lemon Juice for 2
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Cherry Coke$4.00
(130 cal)
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Location

19850 West Bluemound Road

Brookfield WI

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
