Go
Toast

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

SALADS • GRILL • FONDUE

2 Bridge Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1402 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
Chorizo Premium$5.99
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

2 Bridge Avenue

Red Bank NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

No reviews yet

Bites by Sickles Red Bank offers a delicious to-go menu for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner!

B2 Bistro + Bar

No reviews yet

After you order, come on down for contactless curbside pickup! Also open for Outdoor Dining!

Local Smoke BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ joint with wood-smoked meats & classic sides such as cornbread & mac + cheese.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston