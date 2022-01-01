The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
FONDUE
11730 Plaza America Dr • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11730 Plaza America Dr
Reston VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Reston
honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe
BGR
Burgers Grilled Right is a fast casual concept which is based on perfecting the art of grilling. We serve food grilled over an open flame, hand spun shakes and kids meals which satisfy our customers.
Super Chicken
A Peruvian Tradition | 50 Year Old Recipe | Rotisserie Charcoal Chicken
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!