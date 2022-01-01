Go
Toast
  • /
  • The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

11730 Plaza America Dr • $$$

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Wisconsin Cheddar^$9.95
Pure Chocolate^$9.95
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
Classic Alpine^$10.45
Flaming Turtle^$9.95
Cheese for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
3 Course Girls Night In for 4$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11730 Plaza America Dr

Reston VA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Reston

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

BGR

No reviews yet

Burgers Grilled Right is a fast casual concept which is based on perfecting the art of grilling. We serve food grilled over an open flame, hand spun shakes and kids meals which satisfy our customers.

Super Chicken

No reviews yet

A Peruvian Tradition | 50 Year Old Recipe | Rotisserie Charcoal Chicken

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston