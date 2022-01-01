Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

901 Fifth Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.5 (3910 reviews)

Popular Items

Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Pure Chocolate^$9.95
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4$80.00
Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Freshly Picked Margarita for 2$30.00
Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
Rosemary Fries$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

901 Fifth Avenue

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

