The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

232 E Broughton St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1064 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Sunshine Sangria for 2$30.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, Luccio Sparkling Moscato, Muddled Strawberries, Orange and Lemon Juice for 2
Cherry Coke$4.00
(130 cal)
Cheese for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Shirley Temple$2.95
3 Course Girls Night In for 4$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
Spinach Artichoke SM$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach,
Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(302 cal per serving)
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

232 E Broughton St

Savannah GA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

